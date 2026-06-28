Kalyan Newspaper Vendor's Daughter Anagha Kangane Earns MBBS Degree, Inspiring Story Of Perseverance And Sacrifice

Dr Anagha Vilas Kangane |

Kalyan: In an inspiring story of determination, sacrifice and perseverance Anagha Vilas Kangane, the daughter of a newspaper vendor from Kalyan has earned her MBBS degree proving that financial hardships are no barrier to success. Her achievement has not only fulfilled her parents' lifelong dream but has also become a source of pride for the entire locality.

Achievement Fulfills Parents' Lifelong Dream

For the past 33 years Vilas Kangane, originally from Hangewadi village in Sangamner taluka of Ahilyanagar district, has been running a modest newspaper stall near the Dakshinmukhi Hanuman Temple on Agra Road in Kalyan West. The stall has been the family's only source of livelihood enabling him and his wife to educate both their children despite limited financial resources.

While Anagha has now become a doctor her younger brother, Shubham Kangane is an engineer currently employed with the Mumbai Monorail.

Parents Educated Both Children Despite Financial Constraints

Anagha completed her secondary education at Oak High School and pursued her Higher Secondary studies at Birla College Kalyan. Witnessing her parents relentless struggle to provide quality education strengthened her resolve to become a doctor. Through consistent hard work and determination, she recently cleared the final MBBS examination from SSPM Medical College turning her childhood dream into reality.

Speaking after her success, Anagha said that dedication and perseverance can overcome even the toughest circumstances. "Nothing is impossible with hard work. Becoming a doctor has given me the opportunity to serve society and that is the greatest happiness for me she said.

Witnessing Parents' Struggle Strengthened Her Resolve

The Kangane family's inspiring journey does not end there. Motivated by her daughter's commitment to education Mangal Vilas Kangane decided to continue her own academic pursuits. She completed her LLB in 2025 and, after receiving her licence to practise in January 2026, has now begun working as an advocate.

Expressing his happiness over his daughter's achievement, Vilas Kangane said he has been receiving congratulatory calls and messages from well-wishers since the results were announced.For a girl from an ordinary family to become a doctor is a matter of immense pride. We educated both our children solely through the income earned from selling newspapers he said.

Anagha's success has brought immense joy not only to her family but also to residents of the area many of whom have watched the Kangane family struggle and persevere over the decades. Their journey stands as a powerful reminder that determination, hard work and unwavering family support can overcome even the most challenging circumstances and transform dreams into reality.