Jute Corporation Of India Announces Recruitment For 90 Non-Executive Posts, Direct Link To Apply Here

Jute Corporation of India Limited (JCI) has released its recruitment notification for 2024, offering a range of non-executive positions, including Accountant, Junior Assistant, and Junior Inspector. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, jutecorp.in, with the application period running from September 10 to September 30, 2024.

A total of 90 positions are available. Applicants must hold a relevant degree from a recognized university or institution approved by the Government of India.

The breakdown of vacancies is as follows:

- Junior Assistant: 25 positions

- Accountant: 23 positions

- Junior Inspector: 42 positions

Educational requirements include:

- Junior Assistant: Graduation with computer proficiency and a typing speed of 40 wpm in English.

- Accountant: M.Com with 5 years of experience, or B.Com with 7 years of experience in maintaining commercial accounts.

- Junior Inspector: Class 12 pass with 3 years of experience in handling jute-related tasks.

JCI Notification 2024PDF Download

To apply for these positions:

1. Visit the official website, jutecorp.in

2. Click on the "Careers" button on the homepage.

3. Navigate to the "Recruitments" section under "Public Notice" and select the "Apply Online" link.

4. Fill in the required details to obtain a registration number.

5. Log in using the registration number and password.

6. Complete the application form as per the instructions.

7. Submit the form and print the application for future reference.

The application fee is Rs. 250 for General/OBC/EWS/ESM categories. Applicants from PwD/SC/ST categories are exempt from the fee.

Important dates:

- Online Application Start Date: September 10, 2024

- Online Application End Date: September 30, 2024

For detailed eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limits, and the selection process, candidates should refer to the official notification.