Justice Jitendra Jain's Advice: Research Vital For Aspiring Lawyers

The National Moot Court Competition organised at Dr Ambedkar Law College, Wadala saw the presence of Bombay High Court Justice Jitendra Jain along with 16 other law colleges from all over the country who participated in the competition.

Justice Jitendra Jain in his speech highlighted the importance of research in the field of law and stated that it is important for students who wish to excel in their career. He further highlighted the necessity for lawyers to remain updated and said, “law students need to work hard in the field of law. There are new laws coming and changing everyday. Therefore, lawyers should always keep themselves updated in the field of law.”

Justice Jain advised the students on fundamentals of crafting a strong legal argument and compelling case. According to him, it is important as a lawyer to know all the facts of the case. He added that while going through the case, lawyers should first understand the intricacies of the case and then the law. He said, “if a judge asks you a factual question and you are not able to answer, then your image in front of the judge becomes ineffective.”

Confidence important for students

He went on to stress the importance of developing confidence in courtroom demeanour. He advised students to maintain eye contact with the judge while presenting the case, since a confident and focused presentation enhances one’s standing. “If you start arguing by looking here and there, sifting through the papers, it is very likely that the judge’s attention will get diverted,” said Justice Jain.

The competition which was held on Saturday, also saw the presence of Anandraj Ambedkar, President of people’s society, Dr. Yashodhara Varale, Principal of Dr. Ambedkar Law College along with several other senior lawyers and industrialists.

Karnataka College of Law, Chembur secured the first position in the National Virtual Court Competition while Gokhale Education Society Law College came second.