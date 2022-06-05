July cycle admissions begin at IGNOU; MBA MCA programs

Ignou- Shutterstock |

New Delhi: The MBA and MCA admissions procedure for the July 2022 cycle has begun at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Interested candidates may go to the official IGNOU website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, to apply for these programmes online.

Students who are interested in these two programmes must apply before July 31, 2022. On ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in is the official IGNOU website.

New applicants must click on 'new registration,' while those who have previously registered can login with their existing credentials. Fill out all of the required personal and educational information. Pay the application fee and submit the application form after uploading copies of required papers. Save the page to your computer for future use.

Candidates should keep in mind that while applying for admission, they will be charged a non-refundable registration cost in addition to the first semester/program year's price. Furthermore, if a student requests cancellation of enrollment and a return of fees, the request will be handled according to University regulation.