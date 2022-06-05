e-Paper Get App

July cycle admissions begin at IGNOU; MBA MCA programs

Students who are interested in these two programmes must apply before July 31, 2022.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 05:24 PM IST
article-image
Ignou- Shutterstock |

New Delhi: The MBA and MCA admissions procedure for the July 2022 cycle has begun at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Interested candidates may go to the official IGNOU website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, to apply for these programmes online.

Students who are interested in these two programmes must apply before July 31, 2022. On ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in is the official IGNOU website.

  1. New applicants must click on 'new registration,' while those who have previously registered can login with their existing credentials.

  2. Fill out all of the required personal and educational information.

  3. Pay the application fee and submit the application form after uploading copies of required papers.

  4. Save the page to your computer for future use.

Candidates should keep in mind that while applying for admission, they will be charged a non-refundable registration cost in addition to the first semester/program year's price. Furthermore, if a student requests cancellation of enrollment and a return of fees, the request will be handled according to University regulation.

Read Also
IGNOU: Re-registration begins for July session, important details here
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationJuly cycle admissions begin at IGNOU; MBA MCA programs

RECENT STORIES

Nupur Sharma withdraws her statement on Prophet Muhammad, says it was a response to 'disrespect and...

Nupur Sharma withdraws her statement on Prophet Muhammad, says it was a response to 'disrespect and...

Khelo India Youth Games: Daughter of a tea vendor, Kajol Sargar becomes first gold medallist

Khelo India Youth Games: Daughter of a tea vendor, Kajol Sargar becomes first gold medallist

Alert! Mumbai reports nearly 1k COVID-19 cases, active caseload rises to 4,880

Alert! Mumbai reports nearly 1k COVID-19 cases, active caseload rises to 4,880

EAM S Jaishankar meets Czech Members of European Parliament; discusses India's ties with EU and...

EAM S Jaishankar meets Czech Members of European Parliament; discusses India's ties with EU and...

Rajya Sabha polls: Maharashtra BJP leaders discuss strategy, MVA calls all MLAs to Mumbai

Rajya Sabha polls: Maharashtra BJP leaders discuss strategy, MVA calls all MLAs to Mumbai