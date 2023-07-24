JSSC PGTTCE 2023: Exam Schedule Released At jssc.nic.in; Check Details Inside

For detailed examination schedules and updates related to JSSC PGTTCE 2023, candidates are advised to visit the official JSSC website. | Representative Image

In an update for teaching aspirants in Jharkhand, the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the examination schedule for the awaited Post Graduate Trained Teacher Competitive Examination (PGTTCE) 2023.

As per the official announcement, the JSSC PGTTCE 2023 will be conducted from August 18 to September 10, 2023. This exam will be held in multiple shifts to accommodate the large number of applicants while adhering to COVID-19 protocols. The commission has also chosen strategic examination centres to ensure accessibility for candidates from various regions of the state.

Steps to download JSSC PGTTCE 2023 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official JSSC website - jssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the JSSC homepage, navigate to the "Latest Updates" section.

Step 3: Look for the link related to the "PGTTCE 2023 Admit Card Download" and click on it.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your login credentials, including the registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: After entering the required details, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 6: Your JSSC PGTTCE 2023 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Carefully review all the details mentioned on the admit card, including your name, photograph, examination center, date, and time of the exam.

Step 8: Download the admit card and take a printout. Ensure that you keep multiple copies for future reference.

Candidates must strictly adhere to the guidelines provided by the JSSC to ensure a fair and smooth conduct of the examination. Any attempt at malpractice or violation of examination rules will be dealt with severely.

For detailed examination schedule and updates related to JSSC PGTTCE 2023, candidates are advised to visit the official JSSC website.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)