JSSC CGL Exam Postponed Due to Paper Leak Scandal; New Dates Out Soon | Representative Photo

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has decided to postpone the State General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam (JSSC CGL). Detailed information regarding the exam cancellation can be found on the official JSSC website at jssc.nic.in.

The exam was originally slated for February 4 but in light of a paper leak incident that occurred on January 28 now stands postponed.

The JSSC CGL exam occurred on January 28 in three separate sessions. Regrettably, a question paper leak in the general knowledge section during the third session led to the immediate cancellation of that particular examination.

As a result, the exams held in the first and second sessions were also invalidated. The commission is currently working on establishing a new exam date for JSSC CGL, and this update will be shared on the official website in the near future.

Candidates are strongly advised to stay informed by checking the website regularly for updates and announcements.

An official notification released by the commission states, “It is necessary to organize the examination scheduled on February 4, 2024, under JGGLCCE-2023 after a thorough and complete review of all the security arrangements related to the said examination, for which the examination scheduled on February 04 under JGGLCCE-2023 (three shifts) will be conducted is postponed. The rescheduled date of the said examination scheduled on February 4 will be published on the website of the Commission as soon as possible.”