JPSC Recruitment Application Deadline TOMORROW; Last Chance To Register For 78 Forest Assistant Posts (Link Inside)

The application process for the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) recruitment exam is set to close tomorrow, August 30, 2024. Candidates who wish to take part in the recruitment process must register themselves. It is important for the applicants to check the eligibility criteria before applying. The application form link has been made available on the official website at jpsc.gov.in.

The candidates can also access the application form directly by clicking here.

While filling out the application form, candidates have to pay application fees. Candidates belonging to the General, EBC, BC, and EWS categories must pay a fee of Rs 600, while candidates from the SC and ST categories must pay Rs 150.

The aforementioned recruitment process is being conducted in order to fill the vacant posts of Assistant Conservator of Forest. The total number of vacant posts is 78, according to the official notification.

The candidates who successfully registered themselves will be able to appear for the preliminary exam. The JPSC preliminary exam is set to be held on September 22, 2024. The admit cards for the exam will be released on the official website.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible. Candidates should also keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.