Joy Of Sharing Presents 'Puranava Mumbai 2024': An Interschool Indian Heritage Quiz |

Joy of Sharing is all set to host its annual flagship event, Puranava Mumbai 2024: The Interschool Indian Heritage Quiz, celebrating six years of engaging young minds with India’s rich cultural legacy. This quiz event will take place at the Zaverben Popatlal Auditorium, starting at 9:30 am.

The event will have Mr. Ramesh Narayan, Director of Strategy at the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) and former President of the Rotary Club of Bombay, as the Chief Guest.

Drawing participation from across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, the event will see 25 schools and over 300 students competing for top honours in heritage knowledge. Winning schools will receive trophies, while the participating children will get certificates acknowledging their enthusiasm and understanding of Indian heritage.

The quiz not only promises to challenge students but also aims to foster an appreciation for India’s diverse cultural roots. Registration is free, and interested participants can sign up by emailing Puranava2023mum@gmail.com.