 JoSAA Counselling 2025: Registration Closes Today At 5 PM, Round 1 Seat Allotment On June 14
The JoSAA Counselling 2025 registration and choice locking process ends on June 12 at 5 PM. Round 1 seat allotment results will be announced on June 14. Candidates must complete fee payment and document upload within the specified deadlines after seat allotment.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 11:59 AM IST
JoSAA Counselling 2025 | Official Website

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will close the registration window for JoSAA Counselling 2025 today, June 12, 2025, at 5 PM. Candidates who haven't registered yet can register themselves on the official website at josaa.nic.in. Once the deadline is reached, the link to register will be closed.

According to the schedule, reconciliation, verification, and validation of data will be done on June 13, 2025. The Round 1 seat allocation result will be released on June 14, 2025.

Applicants who are awarded a seat in the first round are required to do online reporting, consisting of fee payment and document upload, from June 14 to June 18, 2025. The last date for payment of fees will be June 18, and the issues of payments made by those who had tried payment up to the due date will be cleared by June 19, 2025. Further, the last date for reply to queries related to document verification or payment of fees will be June 20, 2025.

Earlier, the second mock seat allocation list was published on June 11, 2025. This list was prepared considering candidates' options made up to June 10, 2025, at 5 PM.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Important Dates

June 12, 2025 – Registration and choice locking ends at 5:00 PM

June 14, 2025 – Round 1 seat allocation result released at 10:00 AM

June 21, 2025 – Round 2 seat allocation result released at 5:00 PM

June 28, 2025 – Round 3 seat allocation result released at 5:00 PM

July 4, 2025 – Round 4 seat allocation result released at 5:00 PM

July 10, 2025 – Round 5 seat allocation result released at 5:00 PM

July 16, 2025 – Final round seat allocation for IITs released at 5:00 PM

