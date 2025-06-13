 JoSAA Counselling 2025: First Round Seat Allotment Results Releasing Tomorrow At josaa.nic.in; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJoSAA Counselling 2025: First Round Seat Allotment Results Releasing Tomorrow At josaa.nic.in; Check Details

JoSAA Counselling 2025: First Round Seat Allotment Results Releasing Tomorrow At josaa.nic.in; Check Details

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will tomorrow, June 14, at 10 AM, declare the first round allotment results of JoSAA Counselling 2025 at josaa.nic.in.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
JoSAA Counselling 2025 First Round Seat Allotment Results | Official Website

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will tomorrow, June 14 at 10 AM, declare the first round allotment results of JoSAA Counselling 2025. Candidates who have applied for the counselling session can check and download their allotment result at josaa.nic.in.

The filling and locking of choices was done on June 12, and on the release of the first round results, candidates with allotted seats are required to complete the online reporting process. This is by paying the seat acceptance and uploading the necessary documents, which should be done between June 14 and June 18, 2025.

The fee payment deadline will be June 18, while candidates with issues related to payment will have an additional day, June 19, to sort them out. Candidates are also required to prepare for settling any questions related to document verification or fees, as the last date for settling them will be June 20, 2025.

Read Also
NEET UG Result 2025 Date: NTA NEET UG Final Answer Key, Result Expected To Be Released By Tomorrow...
article-image

Once the first round is done, seat allocation rounds thereafter will be done every week:

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)

- Second round results are on June 21, 2025, at 5:00 PM

- Third round results are on June 28, 2025, at 5:00 PM

- Fourth round results will be on July 4, 2025, at 5:00 PM

- Fifth round results will be announced on July 10, 2025

- The last round of admissions for IIT will end on July 16, 2025

JoSAA Counselling participants will be eligible for admission to a group of 127 top technical institutions from all over India. This large number comprises 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, and 46 Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Schools To Reopen On June 16 With ‘School Welcome Festival’; CM Devendra Fadnavis,...

Maharashtra Schools To Reopen On June 16 With ‘School Welcome Festival’; CM Devendra Fadnavis,...

Mumbai University Begins 2025-26 Admissions For Distance & Online Courses, Launches Fully Online MA...

Mumbai University Begins 2025-26 Admissions For Distance & Online Courses, Launches Fully Online MA...

Mumbai News: BMC Conducts Brainstorming Session To Plan Student-Centric Academic Year 2025-26

Mumbai News: BMC Conducts Brainstorming Session To Plan Student-Centric Academic Year 2025-26

Maharashtra To Launch India's First International Education City In Navi Mumbai; LOIs To 5 Top...

Maharashtra To Launch India's First International Education City In Navi Mumbai; LOIs To 5 Top...

MAH-BA/BSc.BEd CET 2025 Application Deadline Extended To June 23 After Low Completion Rate

MAH-BA/BSc.BEd CET 2025 Application Deadline Extended To June 23 After Low Completion Rate