JoSAA Counseling 2022: Registration ends today; Know process, required documents here

JoSAA Counseling 2022 registration ends today | Pixabay

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2022 registration ends today, September 21. The candidates can fill the registration form online through the official website – josaa.nic.in. Only the candidates who have qualified in the JEE Main 2022 and JEE Advanced 2022 are eligible for JoSAA counselling registration 2022.

The round one seat allocation result will be declared on September 23. As per the schedule, the round 2 seat allocation process will be conducted from September 28 to October 2, round 3 from October 3 to 7, round 4 from October 8 to 11, round 5 from October 12 to 15, and round 6 from October 16 to 17.

Here's how to register fir JoSAA Counselling 2022:

Go to the JoSAA official website –josaa.nic.in, or visit CSAB's official website – csab.nic.in. Log in using JEE Main application number and password on the homepage. Select all your choices in the choice-filling section. Recheck and lock the filled-in choices, as per the schedule.

Here's the list of required documents for JoSAA 2022 Counselling:

Class 12 mark sheet

Certificate to prove date of birth

JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JoSAA

Three passport size photographs (same as uploaded during registration)

Valid photo identity card

Fee payment slip

JEE Main admit card 2022

JEE Main 2022 score card

Disability certificate (if any)

Caste certificate (if any)

Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable).

JoSAA counselling will take place for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).