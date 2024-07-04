JoSAA 2024 Round 3 Results To Be Announced Today: Steps To Check & Important Dates

Imagesbazaar | Representative Image

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce the seat allotment result for the third round of JoSAA counselling 2024 today, July 4. Candidates who registered for the JoSAA counselling 2024 can download the round 3 seat allotment result from the official website, josaa.nic.in.

To access the result, candidates will need their login credentials, such as application number and date of birth or password. Those who have been allotted seats must report online, make the fee payment, and upload the necessary documents by July 8.

The key dates for JoSAA round 3 counselling are as follows: Round 3 seat allocation will be announced on July 4, 2024, at 5 pm. Online reporting, fee payment, and document upload will take place from July 4, 2024, to July 8, 2024, by 5 pm. The last date for fee payment and uploading documents is July 8, 2024, by 5 pm.

Any fee payment issues will be resolved by July 9, by 5 pm. The period for seat withdrawal is from July 5, 2024, at 10 am to July 8, 2024, by 5 pm, with the deadline for withdrawal query responses being July 9, 2024, by 5 pm.

To check the JoSAA round 3 result, students should visit the official website, josaa.nic.in, and click on the link for round 3 seat allocation result on the homepage. They should then enter their application number and password to view the JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result. Afterward, they need to complete the reporting process, pay the fee, and upload documents, taking a screenshot of the confirmation page for future reference.

JoSAA conducts a common counselling process for admissions to engineering and other programs at 118 institutes, including IITs, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, IIITs, and other technical institutes funded by the Central or State Government, based on JEE Main and JEE Advanced ranks.