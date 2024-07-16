JoSAA 2024 Final Round Seat Allotment Results To Be Announced Tomorrow; What's Next?

Each IIT will determine the number of additional seats available in various programs. |

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is scheduled to announce the final round 5 seat allotment results for the JoSAA counselling 2024 tomorrow, July 16. Candidates can view the IIT admission results for each course on the official website, josaa.nic.in, by 5 pm. The results will also include the opening and closing ranks.

When do classes start?

Each IIT will determine the number of additional seats available in various programs. They are mandated to ensure that at least 20% of undergraduate enrollments are female students. First-year classes will commence by July 30, although some IITs have opted for a start date after August 1. Typically, the academic year begins in July and concludes the following June.

Candidates who receive seat allocations must complete fee payment and upload necessary documents for verification within the specified deadline. According to the official website, failure to upload required documents by the deadline will result in cancellation of the allocated seat, even if the 'Seat Acceptance Fee' has been paid in advance.

What's next?

Following the announcement of JoSAA round 5 counselling seat allotment results in 2024, candidates can self-report for IITs and the NIT system by 5:00 pm on July 22, 2024. Documents and fees must be uploaded and paid by the same time; late applications will not be considered. The deadline to respond to queries is July 23.

The window for seat withdrawal in the NIT+ system will be open from July 17 to 23. Responses to withdrawal queries must be submitted between July 17 and 23. Candidates can make partial admission fee payments online until July 26, by 5 pm.