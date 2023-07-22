CUET UG Likely To Come Up With Common Counselling Platform For Central Universities Like JoSAA: UGC Chief

CUET PG Datesheet 2023. | Representative Image

The Chairman of the University Grant Commission (UGC) in an interview said that next year, they may come up with common counselling for all the central universities.

The CUET common counselling process will function almost in a similar manner to the way IITs conduct JEE (JoSAA) counselling for admission in IITs and NITs. “In that case, you (students) need to apply only on a single portal and give your choice of different universities for admission,” explained. M Jagadesh Kumar to indianexpress.

With this common counselling system, UGC is hoping to streamline the UG admission process. “Once that is launched, the admission process in the central universities will be much more streamlined and it will be easier for students to apply,” he said.

The portal is still under process and the UGC will announce the details soon. The counselling process will be led by a committee consisting of a few central universities.

“This will make the admission process much easier for students and there is a very little chance of seats going vacant, and students can appear for multiple universities,” Kumar added.