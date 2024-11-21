 Join Indian Coast Guard: Yantrik & Navik Admit Card 2024 Available for Download; Get Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJoin Indian Coast Guard: Yantrik & Navik Admit Card 2024 Available for Download; Get Direct Link Here

Join Indian Coast Guard: Yantrik & Navik Admit Card 2024 Available for Download; Get Direct Link Here

Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, by using their email ID and password.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Twitter Image

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the admit cards for the Yantrik and Navik recruitment under CGEPT 01/2025. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, by using their email ID and password.

Documents Required for Examination

Candidates must bring the following items to the exam center:

- A valid original photo ID proof, as submitted during the application process or listed on the E-admit card.

FPJ Shorts
Join Indian Coast Guard: Yantrik & Navik Admit Card 2024 Available for Download; Get Direct Link Here
Join Indian Coast Guard: Yantrik & Navik Admit Card 2024 Available for Download; Get Direct Link Here
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25: India vs Australia Test Series Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details In India, UK & US
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25: India vs Australia Test Series Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details In India, UK & US
KTET 2024: Registration Window Extended, Application Correction Begins Today
KTET 2024: Registration Window Extended, Application Correction Begins Today
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Women Voter Turnout At 52.01% In Mira Bhayandar, Just 0.5% Behind Men
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Women Voter Turnout At 52.01% In Mira Bhayandar, Just 0.5% Behind Men

- A colored, back-to-back printout of the E-admit card (black-and-white copies are not accepted).

- Two passport-sized color photographs that match those uploaded during the application.

Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 320 vacancies:

- Navik (General Duty): 260 posts

- Yantrik: 60 posts

Steps to Download the Admit Card

1. Visit the official website: joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

2. Click on the link for the CGEPT 01/2025 Admit Card.

3. Enter your login credentials (email ID and password).

4. View and download your admit card.

5. Print it out for future use.

For direct access, you can also use the ICG Coast Guard Navik Yantrik Admit Card 2024 Direct Link

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Join Indian Coast Guard: Yantrik & Navik Admit Card 2024 Available for Download; Get Direct Link...

Join Indian Coast Guard: Yantrik & Navik Admit Card 2024 Available for Download; Get Direct Link...

KTET 2024: Registration Window Extended, Application Correction Begins Today

KTET 2024: Registration Window Extended, Application Correction Begins Today

RSMSSB CET 2024 Answer Key Released At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Details Here

RSMSSB CET 2024 Answer Key Released At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Details Here

Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 1 Allotment Result Out Today at cgdme.in

Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 1 Allotment Result Out Today at cgdme.in

Haryana Shocker: Father-Son Duo Fire Shots At School Van For Not Giving Passage In Sirsa; Minor...

Haryana Shocker: Father-Son Duo Fire Shots At School Van For Not Giving Passage In Sirsa; Minor...