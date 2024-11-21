Join Indian Coast Guard: Yantrik & Navik Admit Card 2024 Available for Download; Get Direct Link Here

Photo: Twitter Image

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the admit cards for the Yantrik and Navik recruitment under CGEPT 01/2025. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, by using their email ID and password.

Documents Required for Examination

Candidates must bring the following items to the exam center:

- A valid original photo ID proof, as submitted during the application process or listed on the E-admit card.

- A colored, back-to-back printout of the E-admit card (black-and-white copies are not accepted).

- Two passport-sized color photographs that match those uploaded during the application.

Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 320 vacancies:

- Navik (General Duty): 260 posts

- Yantrik: 60 posts

Steps to Download the Admit Card

1. Visit the official website: joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

2. Click on the link for the CGEPT 01/2025 Admit Card.

3. Enter your login credentials (email ID and password).

4. View and download your admit card.

5. Print it out for future use.

For direct access, you can also use the ICG Coast Guard Navik Yantrik Admit Card 2024 Direct Link