JNVST Admission 2025: Lateral Entry Registration Deadline Extended For Class 9,11

JNVST Admission 2025 | Representative Image

The deadline for class 9 and class 11 lateral entry registrations has been extended by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. The official website, navodaya.gov.in, offers an application link for the JNVST class 9 and class 11 lateral entry selection tests. Candidates must submit their applications by the specified time if they wish to sit for the lateral entry exams.

According to the updated schedule states that students must apply by November 9, 2024, for the NVS class 9 and class 11 lateral entry selection test.

How to apply?



-Go to the JNVST 2025 official webpage.

-Select the application link for Class 9 and 11 Lateral Entry.

-Complete the application form with your information.

-Upload scanned copies of all required documents.

-Click the link for final submission after paying the application cost.

The date of the 2025 JNVST class 9 and class 11 lateral entry exams is set for February 8, 2025.

Exam pattern



The OMR-based selection tests will consist of bilingual (English and Hindi) question papers with objective-style questions. Hindi, English, Mathematics, and Science will be the subjects of the Class IX selection test, while Mental Ability, English, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science will be the subjects of the Class XI selection test.