JNU Teachers' Association Holds Solidarity Meet, Demands Equity & Justice | File Pic

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association on Monday held a solidarity gathering at Sabarmati T-Point, calling for equity, justice and democratic rights on campus.

In a poster for the March 2 event, the teachers' body questioned what it described as uneven treatment of dissenting voices and urged the Ministry of Education to respond.

Several public figures, including CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Wasnik, spoke at the event.

"Our Constitution is against casteism, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) VC has defended it in the podcast. The VC should be removed immediately from the position," Karat said.

Wasnik said the JNU administration and police treated the students harshly. "Even criminals are not treated this way, the way students have been treated during the protests," the MP said.

Faculty members said the mobilisation aimed to highlight concerns raised by students and restore confidence in institutional processes.

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest outside the chief proctor's office (CPO), alleging a lack of transparency in the CPO manual and what it called arbitrary fines totalling over Rs 5 lakh.

The right-wing group said activists questioned the chief proctor for several hours over disciplinary actions and expulsions.

ABVP JNU unit president Mayank Panchal said the protest was intended to push for dialogue and accountability, adding that the organisation would continue its agitation until the manual is reviewed.

Separately, the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) in a statement demanded the release of student-activist named Vicky, who it said remains lodged in Tihar Jail due to procedural delays.

The union termed the detention unjust and called for expedited action by authorities, saying it would continue democratic mobilisation until the student returns to campus.

