'JNU Has Become A Hub Of Urban Naxalism; Congress, Left Parties Nurtured It For Years': Union Minister Giriraj Singh - Video

Union Minister Giriraj Singh | IANS

New Delhi: Reacting to the attack on ABVP students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday slammed the developments, stating that JNU has become a hub of urban Naxalism and that successive governments, including those led by the Indian National Congress and Left parties, have nurtured it for years.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh's Statement

Speaking to IANS, Giriraj Singh alleged, “I would say that Jawaharlal Nehru University has become a hub of urban Naxalism, and for years, successive governments, including those led by the Indian National Congress and Left parties, have nurtured it. The kind of activities taking place there are similar to those associated with urban Naxals.”

JD(U) Spokesperson Neeraj Kumar's Statement

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “Jawaharlal Nehru University is our heritage, and it is unfortunate if political conflicts enter this legacy. An atmosphere of mutual understanding should be sincerely maintained. Ideological disagreements may exist, but clashes are the responsibility of the JNU administration, and it must ensure control.”

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said, “This is now a matter of law and order, and the Delhi Police is taking all necessary steps.”

Violence broke out at Delhi's JNU campus late on Monday night when a protest rally turned violent with students on either side of the ideological divide accusing each other of being the aggressor.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) had called for an 'Equality March', demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit for her alleged "casteist" remarks made in a podcast on February 16.

The Union also objected to her podcast comments regarding UGC regulations, Dalits, and affirmative action. Additionally, they had sought the revocation of a rustication order against four student body office-bearers over alleged vandalism of university property during a protest.

Protesters alleged the administration did not engage with the march and instead allowed the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing affiliated with the BJP, members to confront them.

However, the ABVP rejected the allegations and accused Left-backed organisations of provoking clashes and spreading misinformation about the incident.

Left-backed groups, including the All India Students' Association (AISA), claimed ABVP members threw stones at the JNUSU encampment and attacked "unarmed students," leaving several injured.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)