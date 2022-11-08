JNU Admissions 2022: Second merit list for PG course released at jnuee.jnu.ac.in; here's how to download

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the second merit list for its postgraduate programmes for the year 2022. Candidates can check the merit list on or on
Candidates will be able to check the result by entering their application number and password. They have the chance to block their seats by 11:50 PM on November 10.
"Results of List 2 for PG Programs through CUET-PG 2022 are announced now. The last date for blocking the seat is 10-November-2022(11:50 PM)," said a statement on the official website.
JNU PG Admission 2022: Here's how you can download second merit list
Go to jnuee.jnu.ac.in or jnu.ac.in.
The "Result of List 2 for MA/MCA/MSC Programme through CUET PG 2022" link should be selected. Seat reservations must be made by November 10, 2022, at 11:50 p.m.
Enter your login information.
View the merit list
Get a copy of the list by downloading it.
