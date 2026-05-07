JNU ABVSME MBA Admission Process To Enter Second Phase, Registration Closes May 15 |

New Delhi: The admission process to Jawaharlal Nehru University's Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship (ABVSME) is set to enter its second phase soon, with registration for the MBA admission expected to close by May 15, officials said on Wednesday.

The registration for its Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme for the current academic session was opened in the first week of April.

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"The next phase, comprising group discussion and personal interview, is expected to begin shortly. The entire process is likely to be wrapped up by the end of May, and classes will start by the second week of July," an official told PTI.

According to the selection criteria, admission will be based on the candidate's CAT score (70 per cent), group discussion (10 per cent ), and personal interview (20 per cent).

"During the application process, candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 2,000 through online modes, and this fee applies to General, EWS, and OBC candidates, while SC, ST, and Divyang (differently-abled) candidates have to pay Rs 1,000," officials added.

The ABVSME launched its inaugural MBA batch in 2019, and the Atal Incubation Centre at JNU were established to foster entrepreneurship and enterprise, with hands-on training and case studies in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the officials said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)