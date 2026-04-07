JNTU Hyderabad Receives Bomb Threat Email, Police Conduct Thorough Checks And Declare It A Hoax

The Telangana government's Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University here received a bomb threat on Tuesday, which was later found to be a hoax. | File Pic

Hyderabad, Apr 7:The Telangana government's Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University here received a bomb threat on Tuesday, which was later found to be a hoax.

The university administration received the threat by email, and the police were informed.

The email claimed that bombs were planted in the university, police said.

Upon receiving information, thorough checks were conducted, and the threat was declared to be a hoax, a police official told PTI. Further investigation was underway.

The CBI court, the Telangana High Court and the IMD office in the city were among several institutions which received hoax bomb threats during the last couple of months.

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