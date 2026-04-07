 JNTU Hyderabad Receives Bomb Threat Email, Police Conduct Thorough Checks And Declare It A Hoax
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JNTU Hyderabad Receives Bomb Threat Email, Police Conduct Thorough Checks And Declare It A Hoax

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday, prompting a police alert and thorough checks on campus. Authorities later declared the threat a hoax. Officials said an investigation is underway, noting similar fake bomb threats were recently reported at key institutions across the city.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, April 07, 2026, 06:58 PM IST
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The Telangana government's Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University here received a bomb threat on Tuesday, which was later found to be a hoax. | File Pic

Hyderabad, Apr 7:The Telangana government's Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University here received a bomb threat on Tuesday, which was later found to be a hoax.

The university administration received the threat by email, and the police were informed.

The email claimed that bombs were planted in the university, police said.

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Upon receiving information, thorough checks were conducted, and the threat was declared to be a hoax, a police official told PTI. Further investigation was underway.

The CBI court, the Telangana High Court and the IMD office in the city were among several institutions which received hoax bomb threats during the last couple of months.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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