 JKSSB Reopens Registration for Supervisor Position in Social Welfare Department
JKSSB reopens registration for Supervisor position in Social Welfare Department. Apply from March 15 to 19. 201 vacancies available. Visit jkssb.nic.in for details.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 01:59 PM IST
Pixabay

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the reopening of registration for the Supervisor position within the Social Welfare Department. Here are the key details:

Date:

Registration reopens on March 15 and closes on March 19.

Application editing window available from March 21 to March 23.

Vacancy Details:

The recruitment drive aims to fill 201 Supervisor posts.

Fees:

Application fee is ₹500 for OM, RBA, OSC, ALC/IB, PSP, and ESM categories.

₹400 for SC, ST, EWS, and PwD categories.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in.

Click on Advertisement Notification No. 02 of 2023.

Register and proceed with the application.

Fill out the application form, upload necessary documents, pay the fee, and submit.

Don't forget to take a printout for future reference.

article-image

For further updates and details regarding the Supervisor recruitment process, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official JKSSB website and stay informed about any announcements or changes.

