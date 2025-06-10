JKSSB Naib Tehsildar Notification 2025 Out At jkssb.nic.in; Check Details Here

JKSSB Naib Tehsildar Notification 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Naib Tehsildar in the Revenue Department under Advt. No. 05 of 2025. Qualified individuals may apply for the positions through the official website jkssb.nic.in from June 16 to July 15, 2025. The recruitment drive is intended to fill 75 Naib Tehsildar jobs.

Aspirants must have graduated with knowledge of Urdu. To know more about the eligibility criteria, applicants must read the official notification.

JKSSB Naib Tehsildar Notification 2025: Application fees

The application fee is Rs. 600. The fee for aspirants in the SC, ST-1, ST-2, EWS, and PwBD categories is Rs 500.

JKSSB Naib Tehsildar Notification 2025: Selection process

Applicants will be selected based on their performance in the examination, which will comprise objective-type, multiple-choice questions. The questions will be set in English exclusively.

Each incorrect response will result in a negative marking equal to one-fourth of the marks allocated to that question.

JKSSB Naib Tehsildar Notification 2025: Documents required

Applicants are informed that along with the Roll Number/Slip, it is compulsory to carry atleast two passport-size coloured photos (not older than 6 months, with the date mentioned), original valid Photo-ID proof such as:

1. Aadhaar Card/ Printout of E-Aadhaar

2. Voter ID Card

3. Driving License

4. PAN Card

5. Passport

6. School/ College/University I-Card

7. Employer ID Card (Govt./ PSU/ Private), etc.

How to view the JKSSB Naib Tehsildar Notification 2025?

Here's how to apply online for JKSSB JE 2025 step-by-step:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Login tab and then on the application link for Naib Tehsildar posts under Advt. No. 05/2025

Step 3: After this, candidates have to register themselves and login to the portal.

Step 4: Now, fill out the form, upload the documents, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.