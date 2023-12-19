JKSSB Declares Results: 406 Qualify For Sub Inspector PST/PET 2023

Representative Image

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the results of the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET) conducted for the Sub Inspector position in the Home Department. The examination took place on December 19, 2023, at the Gulshan Ground. A total of 406 candidates have successfully qualified for the PST/PET examination.

In an official notification released by the JKSSB, it states, “The list of candidates who have qualified the PST/PET for the post of Sub Inspector (Home Department) advertised vide Notification No. 06 of 2021 conducted on 19-12-2023 at Gulshan Ground, Jammu is hereby notified for the information of candidates as Annexure A to this Notice.”

Important Dates:

Date of PST/PET Examination: December 19, 2023

Steps to Check JKSSB SI PET/PST Result 2023:

Log on to the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, locate and click on the section titled "Notice regarding Conduct of Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) for the post of Sub Inspector, Home Department."

A PDF document containing the list of qualified candidates will be displayed on the screen.

Carefully review the list of candidates who have successfully passed the PST/PET examination.

Keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

Candidates are advised to promptly check the official website to view the results. The successful candidates can now move forward in the selection process for the coveted Sub Inspector position in the Home Department.