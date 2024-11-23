JKSSB Announces 669 Sub Inspector Vacancies In Jammu And Kashmir Police At jkssb.nic.in; Key Details Here

An official announcement for 669 Sub Inspector positions in the Jammu and Kashmir Police has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB). On December 3, the application window will open on JKSSB's official website, jkssb.nic.in. The application deadline for JK Police SI Recruitment 2024 is January 2, 2025.

Application fees:

General category candidate: ₹700

SC, ST-1, ST-2, and EWS categories candidates: ₹600

Exam format:

Multiple-choice, objective-type questions will be included in the written test. The sole language used in the paper will be English.

In the written exam, there will be negative marking. If the response is incorrect, one-fourth (¼th) of the total points awarded for the question will be subtracted.

Those who hold a "C" certificate from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will receive 5% bonus points. Those who hold an NCC "B" certificate are entitled for three percent additional points, while those who hold an NCC "A" certificate are eligible for two percent.

Eligibility criteria:

The applicants' primary residence must be in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. To support this claim, they need a certificate that was issued on or before January 2, 2025.

With the exception of active military personnel, candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 28. The age range for them is 18 to 30 years old. January 1, 2024 is the deadline for establishing the age restriction.

A bachelor's degree from an accredited university is required of the applicants.

They must also fulfil physical standards, which are listed in the notification, in addition to these.

Selection procedure:

The written exam, physical endurance test, and physical standard test are the three steps in the selection process.

Candidates can visit the JKSSB's official website for further information.