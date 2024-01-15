JKBOSE Releases Date Sheet For Class 10, 11, And 12 Board Exams 2024 | File photo

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the date sheet for the Class 10, 11, and 12 board exams 2024 in the soft zone areas. The Class 10 exams are scheduled to take place from March 7 to April 3, 2024. For Class 11, the exams will be conducted from March 30 to April 25, and for Class 12, the exams will be held from March 6 to March 28.

In the Class 10 date sheet, exams for subjects like Agriculture, English, Home Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Music, Urdu/Hindi, Computer Science, Science (Physics/Chemistry/Life Science), and Additional/Optional subjects are included.

Class 12 schedule

For Class 12, the date sheet covers subjects such as Geography, General English, Chemistry, Vocational Subjects, Mathematics/Applied Mathematics, Geology/Bio-Technology/Microbiology/Bio-Chemistry, Computer Science, Information Practices, Environmental Science, Functional English, Physical Education, Islamic Studies, Vedic Studies, Buddhist Studies, Electronics, Food Technology, Physics, Home Science (Elective), History, Biology (Botany & Zoology)/Statistics, Political Science/Statistics, and Arabic/Persian/Sanskrit/Economics.