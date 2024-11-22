 JKBOSE Class 11 Exam 2024: Private, Bi-Annual Result Declared
JKBOSE Class 11 Exam 2024: Private, Bi-Annual Result Declared

Candidates can find the JKBOSE 11th Bi-annual result 2024 on the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
JKBOSE Class 11 Exam 2024 | Official Website

The JKBOSE class 11 private and bi-annual result 2024 has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education. Through the URL on the official website, candidates who took the exam can view their "Higher Secondary Part I (Class 11th)-Session Annual(Private)/Bi-annual-2024" results. Candidates can find the JKBOSE 11th Bi-annual result 2024 on the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

The candidate's information, grades, and eligibility status will all be included in the JKBOSE class 11 biannual results 2024.

How to download?

To view their results, students need to input their login credentials, including their registration and roll numbers.

- Visit the official JKBOSE.in website at jkbose.nic.
-If there is a link for the "JKBOSE 11th private result 2024" or "JKBOSE 11th bi-annual result 2024," click on it.

-Enter your roll and registration numbers.
-After inputting your credentials, view your findings.
-Download your grade report in PDF format.
-Save your marksheet for later use after printing it.

Students can access their results online at jkbose.nic.in or by texting "JKBOSE11" to 5676750.

If the students are dissatisfied with their performance, they can request a re-evaluation. Students can apply by paying Rs 495 for each subject if they match the conditions. However, a second test is not available to individuals who score less than 20%.

