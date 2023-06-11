JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2023 Likely To Be Out Soon At jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2023 | Representative Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is going to release the JKBOSE Class 10 result 2023 very soon. Students can check their scores on the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

Students will have to fill in their registration number and roll number in the result portal to access the JKBOSE 10th result 2023. As per reports, the Jammu and Kashmir 10th board exam results will be declared in the following week, however, JKBOSE officials are yet to confirm on the result date and time.

The JKBOSE Class 10 soft zone exams were held from March 9 to April 5. While the JKBOSE 10th hard zone exams started on April 8 and ended on May 9.

The Class 10th result will mention details such as the name of the student, date of birth, roll number, registration number, parents’ name, exam year, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade secured, and qualifying status.

JKBOSE 10TH RESULT 2023: STEPS TO DOWNLOAD

Go to the official page of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in

Look for and click on the ‘JKBOSE Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) Result’ link, when activated.

Enter the registration number and roll number on the login window. Then click on the ‘View Result’ option.

The JKBOSE 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

View the class 10 results and download them. Keep a copy of the JKBOSE Class 10 result.

STEPS TO DOWNLOAD JKBOSE 10TH RESULT 2023 VIA SMS

If the official website is taking time to load or access the results, candidates can access the Class 10 scores via SMS as well.

Go to your inbox and type JKBOSE10 followed by a space and your registered roll number.

Send the message to 5676750.