JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2024 Dates Out At jkbose.nic.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the JKBOSE Class 10 and 12 academic calendar for the academic year 2023-24. Candidates can visit jkbose.nic.in to register themselves.

The JKBOSE Class 10 registration process for the board exam 2024 will start in the first week of December and Class 12 registration will start in the third week of November.

According to JKBOSE Class 10, 12 tentative schedule, the JKBOSE Class 10 board exam 2024 for the Jammu division will commence from the second week of March and for the Kashmir division from the third week of June. Meanwhile, the Jammu Kashmir board will conduct the Class 12 board exam 2024 for the Jammu division from the first week of March and the Kashmir division from second week of June.

Along with the exam schedule, the board has also released the winter and summer holidays for the academic year 2023-34. The JK Board winter vacation will begin from December 25 and conclude on January 6, 2024.

How to download the calendar?

Visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

Scroll down to the announcement section.

Select the link that says, ‘JKBOSE Class 10 and 12 academic calendars for the academic year 2023-24 for Jammu division’ or ‘JKBOSE Class 10 and 12 academic calendars for the academic year 2023-24 for Kashmir Division’, for whichever division you wish to check the timetable for.

When you click on the respective link, the timetable will appear on the screen.

Download the same.

Take a printout for further reference.

