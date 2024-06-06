JKBOSE 12th Result 2024 Declared: How To Check Your Scores

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 12 results for the 2024 annual regular exams. Students who appeared for these exams can now check their scores on the official website, jkresults.nic.in.

This year, the JKBOSE conducted the Class 12 examinations from February 9 to May 9 in a pen-paper mode. To facilitate students, the results can be accessed online or via SMS.

How to Check JKBOSE 12th Result 2024 Online:

Visit the official website at jkresults.nic.in.

Click on the link for "Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Session Annual Regular 2024".

A new page will appear on the screen.

Click on "View Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Session Annual Regular 2024".

Enter your roll number and registration number.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and print your result for future reference.

How to check the result via SMS:

Type an SMS in the following format: JKBOSE10 <Roll No>.

Send this SMS to 5676750.

The JKBOSE Class 12 result will be sent to your phone number shortly.

Exams for classes 10 and 12 are administered by the state government of Jammu and Kashmir through the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education. This board serves all associated schools in the state.

Students are advised to check the official JKBOSE website for updates and information.