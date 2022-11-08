e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJ&K: Victims of terrorism get reservations in MBBS, BDS seats

J&K: Victims of terrorism get reservations in MBBS, BDS seats

If the parents or students themselves have been injured or handicapped in a terrorist attack, the reservation will apply to them too

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Pexels
Follow us on

Jammu: After almost 30 years, MBBS and BDS colleges will observe reserved quotas for those students who are victims of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The policy will be applied to the central pool MBBS/BDS Seats.

A notice released by the Jammu and Kashmir board of professional entrance examinations stated that those students who have lost both their parents or sole breadwinner of their household in a terror attack will be considered eligible for this quota.

Read Also
ON CAMERA: MBBS students being physically assaulted by police amid bond protests
article-image

Likewise, if the parents or students themselves have been injured or handicapped in a terrorist attack, the reservation will apply to them too.

To avail the reservation the student should have passed Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English individually, in addition to a minimum of 50% (40% for SC/ST/OSC, 45% for Gen-PwD category candidates, and 40% for SC/ST/OBC-PWD candidates) in Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-Technology

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

J&K: Victims of terrorism get reservations in MBBS, BDS seats

J&K: Victims of terrorism get reservations in MBBS, BDS seats

CNG prices hiked again, school vehicle operators forced to keep same fee

CNG prices hiked again, school vehicle operators forced to keep same fee

Maharashtra: 3 students killed while returning after exam as dumper overturns auto

Maharashtra: 3 students killed while returning after exam as dumper overturns auto

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Choice-filling process for round 2 ends today; know more here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Choice-filling process for round 2 ends today; know more here

GATE 2023: Application correction window starts today; know details here

GATE 2023: Application correction window starts today; know details here