J&K: Victims of terrorism get reservations in MBBS, BDS seats

Photo: Pexels

Jammu: After almost 30 years, MBBS and BDS colleges will observe reserved quotas for those students who are victims of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The policy will be applied to the central pool MBBS/BDS Seats.

A notice released by the Jammu and Kashmir board of professional entrance examinations stated that those students who have lost both their parents or sole breadwinner of their household in a terror attack will be considered eligible for this quota.

Likewise, if the parents or students themselves have been injured or handicapped in a terrorist attack, the reservation will apply to them too.

To avail the reservation the student should have passed Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English individually, in addition to a minimum of 50% (40% for SC/ST/OSC, 45% for Gen-PwD category candidates, and 40% for SC/ST/OBC-PWD candidates) in Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-Technology