ON CAMERA: MBBS students being physically assaulted by police amid bond protests

A screen grab shows MBBS students being physically assaulted by police in Haryana amid protests. | Twitter

Rohtak: In Haryana, MBBS students of various institutions have resumed their protests over the government’s bond policy. A massive police assault was witnessed earlier as forces personnel tried to thwart the agitation by the medical students.

As per the students, the 40 lakh bond notice issued by the government is effective from the current academic year and will continue till the completion of the MBBS degree.

A number of videos have emerged on social media showing police personnel using water cannons and forcibly removing the students from the protesting site.

Hundreds of protesting students of Rohtak PGI, as seen in videos, were rounded up by the police during the night. The students were dragged by the police personnel and taken away from the PGI campus.

One report suggests that Medical services at the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital (KCGMCH) were hit as medical students continue their protests.

On Sunday evening, the agitating MBBS students also set ablaze copies of the government’s bond policy.

The students marched from their protest site on the local PGIMS campus to D-Park, raising slogans in support of their demand.

The protesting students threatened agitation if their demands are not met on time.