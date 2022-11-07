J&K: Two govt teachers suspended over ‘corporal punishment’ to students

Representative Photo of Students in Kashmir. |

Kupwara: Two government teachers were suspended by the administration of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly giving corporal punishment to students. The school falls under the jurisdiction of the district’s Kralpora zone.

The investigation started after a complaint was filed against two government teachers Shaukat Ahmad Lone and Naseer Ahmad Lone. Both teachers posted at UPS Gampora Budanamal Zone Kralpora in the Kupwara district.

The complainant Ghulam Mohammad Lone, son of Abdul Khaliq of Bundnamal along with his wife and three school-going children approached the office of the deputy commissioner with a written complaint regarding corporal punishment by two teachers, an official said.

He said the preliminary enquiry was conducted into the matter and prima-facie it appears that the matter is a case of corporal punishment and needs to be enquired into thoroughly.

The district administration have placed the teachers under suspension with immediate effect.

As per the order issued by the district administration comprising District Social Welfare Officer Kupwara, Tehsildar Kralpora, Zonal Education Officer Kralpora and SHO Kralpora, a 4-member committee has been constituted to conduct a thorough enquiry into the matter.

The committee will come up with a factual report along with specific comments within 10 days for further course of action.