e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGujarat: Corporal punishment drives Class 12 girl to take life, say parents

Gujarat: Corporal punishment drives Class 12 girl to take life, say parents

Locals claimed that she committed the extreme act as a result of being physically assaulted by the school principal Sapna and her husband

IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
Malavad villagers protest against the school principal and management for corporal punishment to girl student. | IANS
Follow us on

Navsari: A 12th-grade girl allegedly committed suicide in Malavad village in Gujarat's Navsari district. Parents of the deceased and locals claimed that she committed the extreme act as a result of being physically assaulted by the school principal Sapna and her husband.

Kiranbhai Patel of Malavad village told the media that Drishti's mother was called by the school to be informed of her daughter's poor performance in the unit test. Drishti committed suicide after coming back home on Friday evening.

Read Also
Bihar: School owners thrash a six-year-old for eating Durga Puja prasad
article-image

Chikhli Police Inspector K G Chaudhary told the media that an accidental death case is registered and a post-mortem was carried out, the report is awaited. Statements of the School principal and trustees have been recorded.

"It is too early to say that the girl student committed suicide because of corporal punishment. Only a post-mortem report can reveal physical injuries. If the report states so, a criminal complaint will be filed against the school principal and her husband," Chaudhary said.

Read Also
MBBS seat: Posing as GMC officials, fraudsters dupe teacher and a lab technician
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat: Corporal punishment drives Class 12 girl to take life, say parents

Gujarat: Corporal punishment drives Class 12 girl to take life, say parents

Telangana: Quota for Scheduled Tribe increases by 10 percent in education, govt jobs

Telangana: Quota for Scheduled Tribe increases by 10 percent in education, govt jobs

UGC pushes 'Professor of Practice' to produce industry-ready graduates

UGC pushes 'Professor of Practice' to produce industry-ready graduates

Bihar: School owners thrash a six-year-old for eating Durga Puja prasad

Bihar: School owners thrash a six-year-old for eating Durga Puja prasad

Kodagu University to overtake 24 colleges affiliated to Mangalore Varsity

Kodagu University to overtake 24 colleges affiliated to Mangalore Varsity