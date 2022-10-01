Gujarat: Corporal punishment drives Class 12 girl to take life, say parents

Malavad villagers protest against the school principal and management for corporal punishment to girl student. | IANS

Navsari: A 12th-grade girl allegedly committed suicide in Malavad village in Gujarat's Navsari district. Parents of the deceased and locals claimed that she committed the extreme act as a result of being physically assaulted by the school principal Sapna and her husband.

Kiranbhai Patel of Malavad village told the media that Drishti's mother was called by the school to be informed of her daughter's poor performance in the unit test. Drishti committed suicide after coming back home on Friday evening.

Chikhli Police Inspector K G Chaudhary told the media that an accidental death case is registered and a post-mortem was carried out, the report is awaited. Statements of the School principal and trustees have been recorded.

"It is too early to say that the girl student committed suicide because of corporal punishment. Only a post-mortem report can reveal physical injuries. If the report states so, a criminal complaint will be filed against the school principal and her husband," Chaudhary said.