MBBS seat: Posing as GMC officials, fraudsters dupe teacher and a lab technician

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four fraudsters posing as officials of Gandhi Medical College (GMC) Bhopal, have taken Rs 14 lakh in cash and a demand draft (DD) of Rs 1.11 lakh on pretext of providing seats in GMC from two parents, the Kohefiza police said on Wednesday.

A teacher and a lab technician fell into trap of the fraudsters. The aspirants who appear in the exam usually attend coaching and the institute informs them about the legal process of taking admission in a medical college. Admission can be taken in the college through NEET and none other.

Investigation officer and assistant sub inspector (ASI) Bana Singh Parmar told Free Press that Moreshwar Punaji is a teacher by profession and a resident of Gondia, Maharashtra. His daughter and his brother in-lawís son were preparing for NEET-2022 exam.

ìOne day in the month of February someone called stating his name as Sanjay Shukla. That he is having connections and can help them get admission in GMC through central pool. They have to pay an amount of Rs 30 lakh for admission in one seatî, the ASI said.

The parents were asked to send their childrenís photograph and other documents and promised them that as the college-level counselling begins, their names will be uploaded on the website.

On March 9 they were called to GMC, Bhopal and asked to pay the amount as their admission process was in the final stage.

When the parents came to Bhopal they met Sanjay Shukla, Abhishek Kashyap, Kuldeep Pawar and Somya Sharma, all posing as GMC officials. On that day, the parents handed the amount of Rs 14 lakh and a DD of Rs1.11 lakh to the four and left for Gondia. But when the admission process completed and the window closed the parents came to know that they were cheated. The police have registered a case under section 420 of the IPC and have started investigation. The cops came to know that the fraudsters belong to New Delhi and Haryana.