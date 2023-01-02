J&K: BGSBU postpones semester exams after civilian killings in Rajouri

Representative Photo |

Jammu: Amid protests and chaos over the killing of four civilians in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) postponed the semester-end examinations scheduled today, December 20223.

“It is hereby notified for information of all the concerned that the University End Semester examinations scheduled for January 2, 2023 are hereby postponed. Fresh date shall be notified separately,” Controller examination, BGSBU statement said.

Earlier, a firing incident took place at 3 houses separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other at upper Dangri village in Rajouri.

In the incident, three civilians were killed. On Monday morning, a minor boy was killed and five others were injured in an explosion outside one of the three houses.