e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJ&K: 20 girls chosen for Army-sponsored IT education course

J&K: 20 girls chosen for Army-sponsored IT education course

The course launched by the Army encompasses various computer skills, and basic computer knowledge.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 09:48 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image | Facebook - Humans of Bombay
Follow us on

As many as 20 girls have started a year-long computer application course launched by the Army for the underprivileged students in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, an official said on Tuesday. The project, a package that encompasses various computer skills, and basic computer knowledge, including windows operating system, MS Office and Internet, has been envisaged in line with the government Skill India and Digital India campaign, the official said.

He said the students undergoing the year-long 'advance diploma in computer application' course, aimed at women's empowerment, will have both practical and theoretical understanding of computers and their. All the successful students will be awarded the certification of 'Advance Diploma in Computer Application', the official said.

Read Also
J&K: Schools closed in Doda, Poonch due to inclement weather
article-image

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Banihal, Zaheer Abass Bhat, who along with army officers interacted with the trainees, appreciated the efforts of the Army and said the computer education will open avenues for the girls to become self-reliant. "The completion of this course will open opportunities for students in the field of higher education as well as jobs," Bhat said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IIM Kozhikode to have campus in Dubai soon, confirms Director

IIM Kozhikode to have campus in Dubai soon, confirms Director

Punjab: Government to change school names after freedom fighters, martyrs

Punjab: Government to change school names after freedom fighters, martyrs

J&K: 20 girls chosen for Army-sponsored IT education course

J&K: 20 girls chosen for Army-sponsored IT education course

How will Metaverse drive innovation in education?

How will Metaverse drive innovation in education?

CBSE extends deadline for Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022; read details here

CBSE extends deadline for Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022; read details here