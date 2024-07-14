 JIPMAT 2024 Results Out: Download Your Scorecard At exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT
JIPMAT 2024 Results Out: Download Your Scorecard At exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scorecards online through the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
JIPMAT 2024 | Unsplash

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2024, conducted on June 6. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scorecards online through the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT.

JIPMAT is designed for admission to the five-year integrated management programs at Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya (IIM Bodh Gaya) and Indian Institute of Management Jammu (IIM Jammu). 

Exam Overview:

Exam Date: June 6, 2024

Exam Centers: Conducted across 101 centers in 73 cities, including Dubai and Kathmandu.

Exam Format: Computer Based Test (CBT)

The exam consisted of 100 multiple-choice questions, each carrying 4 marks, with a penalty of 1 mark for incorrect answers. 

How to Download JIPMAT Result 2024:

Visit the Official Website, nta.ac.in.

Find and click on the "JIPMAT Results 2024" link on the homepage.

Provide your application number, password, and the security pin on the redirected page.

Click on the submit button to view your scorecard.

Review your scorecard and download it for future reference.

Print a copy of your scorecard.

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official NTA JIPMAT website.

