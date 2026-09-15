Jharkhand Recruitment Exam Row: CID Arrests Two, Including Coaching Centre Operator | Representative Image

The CID arrested two more persons in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, an official said on Tuesday.

Dilip Kumar Paswan (41) of Bihar's Jamui district was arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in the JSSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination-2023, he said.

Paswan allegedly provided unfair advantages to several candidates appearing for the examination, he said.

Thirteen arrested in JSSC case

With his arrest, the CID has so far apprehended 13 people in connection with the alleged irregularities in the JSSC-CGL examination, the official said.

The agency also arrested a coaching centre operator in Ranchi in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC).

The accused, identified as Sanjit Kumar, is a resident of Ratu Road under Sukhdeo Nagar police station area in Ranchi, the official said.

Coaching centre operator arrested

"Kumar has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. The arrested accused runs Ranchi-based Shivangan Coaching and was operating as an agent," he said.

The CID has arrested more than 20 people, including former JPSC chairman L Khiangte, in connection with the case. Khiangte was arrested on August 10.

Protests over recruitment examinations

Job aspirants had staged protests from July 25, demanding cancellation of examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC and a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.

The state government on August 18 announced the cancellation of several recruitment examinations, including the JSSC-CGL-2023, following the protests. The aspirants subsequently withdrew their agitation.

However, the Jharkhand High Court stayed the government's decision following a petition filed by successful candidates.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)