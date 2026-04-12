Jharkhand: Over 100 Detained In Ranchi Over Suspected Paper Leak In Constable Recruitment Exam | File Pic (Representative Image)

Ranchi: Acting on inputs about a suspected paper leak ahead of the Excise constable recruitment examination in Jharkhand, police raided the premises in Tamar police station area and detained over 100 individuals for questioning, officials said on Sunday.

The police action was carried out in the Rangamati area following reports of suspicious activity in a building where candidates were allegedly preparing with what is believed to be a leaked question paper. During the raid, police recovered mobile phones, documents and other materials, which are currently under scrutiny. All the detained persons have been taken to the Tamar police station, where they are being questioned.

Police officials said the matter is being probed thoroughly and did not rule out the possibility of an organised racket or a wider conspiracy behind the suspected leak. However, authorities clarified that there is no official confirmation yet that the examination paper was leaked. The recruitment examination is being conducted across the state on April 12, with 370 centres set up in eight districts.

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Approximately 1.48 lakh candidates, who had earlier cleared the physical efficiency test, are appearing for the exam being held to fill 583 posts. Authorities have stepped up vigilance in districts including Dhanbad to ensure a fair and transparent examination process. Acting on the instructions of SSP Prabhat Kumar, police teams carried out late-night inspection drives at hotels, lodges and dharamshalas on Saturday.

Guests were verified and operators were warned against accommodating individuals without valid identification. The administration has reiterated strict guidelines prohibiting mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices and other electronic gadgets inside examination centres. Candidates have been urged to adhere to the rules and cooperate with authorities, with officials warning of stringent action against any malpractice.

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