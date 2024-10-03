Jharkhand JSSC Recruitment: Hiring Begins For 454 Vacancies; Here's How You Can Apply

Application Portal | JSSC

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has announced new recruitment to the various offices under the services of departments in the state for the Jharkhand Secretariat Stenographer Competitive Examination 2024. This can be one of the best opportunities for many candidates seeking a chance to begin in central government jobs. The application deadline is July 30, 2024. A total of 454 posts are vacant.

All those seeking to apply for these positions should forward their applications by visiting the website of JSSC at www.jssc.nic.in. While applying on this website, candidates will have to log in in order to begin their application.

In terms of eligibility, candidates are required to have a minimum of 100 marks in their previous examinations. For some specific posts, a minimum of 50 marks is acceptable. This means that different roles may have different requirements, so it’s essential to check the details for each position you’re interested in.

Additionally, for one specific job role, candidates need to have at least 40% marks. It is important to note that all applications must be submitted online, and the application fees are non-refundable. Candidates from the state's SC/ST category must pay an application fee of Rs. 50; candidates from other categories must pay Rs. 100. The notification contains more information.

This means once you pay the fee, you will not be able to get it back, so be sure before you submit your application.

Here are the simple steps to apply for the job recruitment at JSSC

1. Go to www.jssc.nic.in.

2. Click on the link "Apply Online" or "New Registration" from the home page.

3. Read through the entire instructions and requirements before proceeding.

4. Click on the link to the application form to start the application process.

5. Fill in all the details that appear on the form, such as name and contact address up to the educational qualifications.

6. Upload all the relevant documents like any ID proof as well as educational certificates.

7. Proofread your application to ensure its correctness, from information to facts.

8. Pay the application fee, if the institution charges any. Most do this through the website often by using a secure payment method.

9. Once you finish you submit your application.

10. After submitting, print or save a copy of the application submitted for your record.

The website of JSSC should regularly be browsed by the candidates in order to stay updated about the news and changes in regards to this application process.