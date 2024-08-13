 Jharkhand HC Releases Admit Cards for Typing Skill Test 2024; Direct Link Inside!
The typing (skill) test is scheduled to take place in Ranchi, Jharkhand, from August 22, 2024, to September 3, 2024, for the positions of court reader/cum-deposition writer, copyist, and deposition typist.

Updated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand HC 2024 Exam Admit Card: The Typing (Skill) Test for the recruitment of various posts including Deposition Typist, Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer, and Typist/Copyist is set to be held from August 22, 2024, to September 3, 2024, in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

"The Typing (Skill) Test for the recruitment to the post of Deposition Typist, Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer and Typist/Copyist for Civil Courts of the State of Jharkhand vide Advt. no. 03/Admin. Misc./2024 is scheduled to be held from 22.08.2024 to 03.09.2024 in Ranchi, Jharkhand," read the official notification.

The admit cards for the exam above have been released. Candidates who successfully registered and are to appear for the exam will be able to view and download their respective admit cards from the official website at  jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in. Candidates can also click here to download the admit card directly.

"Admit Card for the Typing (Skill) Test can be downloaded by the candidates from the Official Website of the High Court of Jharkhand i.e. www.jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in from 12.08.2024 onwards," it added.

The name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, location of the examination centre, instructions for the day of the test, date, and time are all listed on the candidate's admit card.

It is recommended that candidates visit the High Court of Jharkhand, Dhurwa, Ranchi on August 20, 2024, between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM, with a copy of their online application form, in case they are unable to download their admit cards or find any discrepancies.

How To Download Admit Card?

Step 1: Open the official website at jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in

Step 2: You will find the admit card link

Step 3: Once you click on the link, a new page will open

Step 4: Enter the required credentials

Step 5: Your admit card will now display on the screen

Step 6: Save and download it for future use

For all candidates to take the exam, they need to have a valid admit card. Under no circumstances will candidates who do not have a valid admit card be permitted to appear for the exam.

