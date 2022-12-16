Jharkhand: DC directs DEO to serve show cause notice to headmasters of 515 schools in East Singhbhum

Representative Image |

Jamshedpur: The Deputy Commissioner of East Singhbhum, Vijaya Jadav directed the District Education Officer (DEO) to serve show cause notice to headmasters of 515 schools and withhold their salaries for "failing" to record attendance of students in E-Vidya Vahini, a digital platform.

During a review meeting of education department here on Thursday, the District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner said there were 24 per cent teachers, who are not recording attendance on E-Vidya Vahini and instructed the DEO to enquire and withhold their salaries, an official said.

She also reviewed the progress of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), a Union government programme aimed at the universalisation of elementary education and other government schemes of the education department.

The DC issued strict instructions that the ration of Midday Meal will be allotted only after the attendance of students recorded in the E-Vidya Vahini app.

There were 515 schools where the attendance of students were not being noted on the app till date, she said, while directing the DEO to issue show-cause notice and withhold the salaries of headmasters of these schools.

About the monthly evaluation examination of standard 9 and 10 held last month, the DC expressed dissatisfaction over the very poor performance of 25 schools of the district.

She ordered all the concerned Block Education Extension Officers (BEEO) to conduct inspection of these high schools and chalk out work plan on how to improve the performance of students in view of board examination.

The DC further instructed all BEEOs to inspect 15 schools in their respective jurisdiction every month and warned of withholding salaries on failing to meet the target.

The DC said the application forms of 3,000 school children to open bank account was not being accepted in the absence of Aadhaar card and directed the officials to prepare their aadhaar cards in every block on camp mode and ensure correction in existing aadhaar cards in case of any discrepancies and submit the applications in a week's time.

Altogether 1.64 lakh students are entitled to avail pre-matric scholarship in the district of which about 1.16 lakh students have already registered online to avail the benefit.