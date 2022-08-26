Jharkhand Board JAC Class 9 result 2022 declared, 92.27% pass; here's how to download scorecard

Representational image |

Ranchi: The Class 9 exam results were released today, August 26, by the Jharkhand Academic Council. The results are available on the official websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com, for those who took the exam. Applicants can retrieve their JAC 9th exam scorecard using their roll number and roll code.

Direct link available - https://jacresults.com/cls-nine-2022/index.php

A total of 4.72 lakh (4,72,377) children completed the Class 9 exam, with a 92.27 percent pass rate. The performance of female students was superior to that of their male counterparts; while the female pass rate was 92.38 percent, the male pass rate was 92.14 percent. The June Class 9 exam saw 4.8 lakh (4,80,102) applicants in attendance.

JAC Class 9 Result 2022: Here's how to download

jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com are the official websites to visit.

Click on the link to the Class 9 exam results for 2022.

Log in using your roll code and roll number.

Results for JAC Class 9 will display on the screen.

Take a printout of the JAC Class 9 scorecard after downloading it for future use.

Students may also submit an application to JAC for re-verification or re-evaluation. The Board will soon make an announcement with more information on this.