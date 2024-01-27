Jetking Infotrain And FPT University Launch Diploma Course In Chip Design, Know Fees, Centres, Eligibility Here | Special Arrangement

Jetking Infotrain in collaboration with FPT University, Vietnam launched a higher diploma course in chip design that aims to reinvent jobs in the semiconductor industry in both India and Vietnam.

The global semiconductor market is experiencing robust growth, driven by widespread utilization across various end-use applications such as electronics, industrial equipment, automotive, networking and communications, and data processing. A key factor propelling this growth is the increasing penetration of digital technologies and the widespread adoption of consumer electronics on a global scale.

According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is creating a whole ecosystem to support the expansion of the semiconductor sector there. The Indian startup scene is expanding steadily, which will also in turn help the semiconductor industry.

About the course

The course will be offered at two centres in India and Vietnam respectively. In India, the centres will open up in Bengaluru and Mumbai whereas in Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi, cities are chosen. “More centres will open up as and when required, we may also look to collaborate with other Indian universities if we feel that the students require it,” said Harsh Suresh Bharwani, CEO and director of Jetking. He further added, “We may also launch a course in future on BCA in chip design.”

The course is targeting students from IT background or electrical engineers who have either completed their graduation or are working professionals, looking to upskill themselves. Bharwani said, “Working professionals will constitute 30-40% of our students.”

The course is for one year with the fees for the course in India standing at Rs 80,000.

“70-80 per cent of the course will constitute practicals so that the students can actually learn something since nowadays what the engineers learn in degree courses vs what the field actually demands stands at a stark contrast,” Bharwani said, adding that this will help students build and launch a career in the IT industry.

Furthermore, the surge in popularity of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things is creating substantial growth opportunities. These technologies empower memory chips to process large volumes of data efficiently, promising a bright future for market players.

“We chose India for collaboration because in the 20th century, IT stands for India tomorrow,” said Dr. Nguyen Khac Thanh, Principal of FPT University.

India and Vietnam are rising as the leaders in the semiconductor industry quickly, especially after the tiff between China and USA.

Asia Pacific dominated the global semiconductors market in 2022, in terms of revenue, and is estimated to sustain its dominance during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific semiconductors market size was valued at USD 230.5 billion in 2022.