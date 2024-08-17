 JEECUP 2024: Round 4 Seat Allotment Results To Be Announced Today
JEECUP 2024: Round 4 Seat Allotment Results To Be Announced Today

Only candidates who have been assigned a seat may deposit their online balance fees for government, assisted, or PPP Polytechnic Institutes between August 20 and August 23, 2024. August 24, 2024 is when seat withdrawals must be made.

Updated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
JEECUP 2024: Round 4 Seat Allotment Results To Be Announced Today

The JEECUP 2024 seat allotment result for Round 4 will be made public on August 17, 2024 by the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh. Applicants who applied for Round 4 can see the seat allocation results via jeecup.admissions.nic.in, the official JEECUP website. The first day of classes is August 21, 2024.

Only candidates who have been assigned a seat may deposit their online balance fees for government, assisted, or PPP Polytechnic Institutes between August 20 and August 23, 2024. August 24, 2024 is when seat withdrawals must be made.

Registration Fees

For candidates who are allocated to government and assisted institutions, the seat acceptance fee is ₹3250/-. 50% of the total money is designated for the candidates assigned to private sector institutions, along with a counselling charge of Rs. 250. The online payment method is recommended for the seat acceptance fee.

How to check?

-Visit jeecup.admissions.nic.in, the official JEECUP website.
-Select the Round 4 seat allotment result link for JEECUP 2024 from the homepage.
-After entering your login information, click "Submit."
-The outcome of your seat assignment will be shown on the screen.
-Examine the outcome of the seat assignment and save the document.
-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

According to the official announcement, candidates who have been assigned a seat may deposit their online fees for seat acceptance and counselling between August 18 and August 22, 2024. From August 20 to August 22, 2024, district support centres will conduct Round 4 document verification (only for candidates who have been assigned a seat).

