JEECUP 2024: Round 3 Choice Filling Starts; Apply NOW! |

On August 2, the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, began accepting applications for the JEECUP 2024 counselling round three. Candidates who passed the entrance exam can use the official JEECUP website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in, to choose their options for the JEECUP round 3 counselling in 2024.

How to check?

The registration number and birthdate of the candidate, along with their login credentials, are required in order to access the JEECUP 2024 round 3 seat allocation result.

To ensure their admission, shortlisted candidates need to pay the seat acceptance fee between August 6 and August 8, 2024.

Important Dates

As per the schedule, candidates can submit their choices for the JEECUP round 3 counselling in 2024 up till August 4. On August 5, the council will make public the results of the JEECUP 2024 round 3 seat allocation.

Round 3 schedule:

RChoice filling/modification: August 2 to 4

Round 3 seat allotment: August 5

Online fee deposit for seat acceptance cum counselling fee: August 6 to 8

Round 3 document verification at the district help centres: August 6 to 8, 2024

Online balance fee deposit for Government/Aided/PPP Polytechnic Institutes: August 6 to 8, 2024

Withdrawal of seats for round 3: August 10

Rounds 1 to 3 admitted seat withdrawal: August 10 to 12

Commencement of classes: August 21

JEECUP 2024



The following paperwork must be brought to the support centre for verification: the JEECUP 2024 admit card, the seat assignment letter, the character certificate, the mark sheet for classes 10 and 12, two passport-sized pictures, the certificate of residency, and, if relevant, the reservation category certificate.

All polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh use the state-level admission exam, which is administered by the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), which was founded in 1986–1987.