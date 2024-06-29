JEECUP 2024 Results: View Your Scores And Understand The Marking Scheme | Representative image

The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) results for 2024 have been made public. Applicants who took the UPJEE exam can visit JEECUP's official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in, to view their UP Polytechnic 2024 results.

UPJEE 2024 was held from June 13 to June 20. The JEECUP answer key 2024 was released to the public on June 21. Students could file complaints about the provisional key until June 23.

Marking Scheme

Students will receive four marks for each correct answer, in accordance with the marking scheme. Negative points will not be awarded for incorrect responses.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the above-mentioned exam.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.

This test was designed to generate a shortlist of candidates for admission to polytechnic programs and lateral admission to engineering programs at participating institutes.

The final answer key was the only way the JEECUP results for 2024 were made public. The test committee also released a merit list along with the results. The UPJEE 2024 merit list includes those who achieve the necessary minimum score. These students are eligible to participate in UPJEE counseling in 2024.