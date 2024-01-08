 JEECUP 2024: Online Registration Now Open For UPJEE Polytechnic Exam
Register for UPJEE Polytechnic 2024 now! Follow easy steps to complete your application on jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Deadline: February 29. Exam dates: March 16-22.

JEECUP 2024: Online Registration Now Open For UPJEE Polytechnic Exam | Representative image

The application process for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic, conducted by the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), is now underway. Eligible candidates interested in appearing for JEECUP 2024 can complete the online registration on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The deadline for submitting applications is set for February 29, as stated on the official website.

To register for JEECUP 2024, candidates can follow these steps

1. Visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link labeled 'Online Application Form Submission for JEECUP – 2024.'

3. A new page will appear for registration.

4. Complete the registration process and proceed to fill in the application form.

5. Input the required details, make the examination fee payment, and submit the application.

6. Print a copy of the application for future reference.

The UPJEE Polytechnic examination by JEECUP is scheduled to take place from March 16 to 22, 2024. Admit cards for the examination will be available for download starting March 10. Candidates can register for JEECUP 2024 by following the provided link.

These steps guide applicants through the registration process, ensuring a smooth application submission for the upcoming UPJEE Polytechnic examination.

