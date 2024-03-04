JEECUP 2024 Extended Application Window Closes Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), has announced the end of the extended application window for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic today, on March 4, 2024. This extension was granted to accommodate candidates who missed the initial deadline on February 29, offering them a final chance to apply for the esteemed entrance exam.

Key Dates:

The Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic entrance examination is scheduled to take place from March 16, 2024, to March 22, 2024.

Admit cards for UPJEE 2024 are set to be released on March 10

JEECUP 2024 answer keys will be published on the official website on March 27.

The official notice emphasises that there will be no further extension beyond March 4.

How to Apply for JEECUP 2024:

Visit the official UPJEE website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Apply" link.

Enter the necessary login credentials to generate unique login details.

Accurately fill out the application form.

Complete the application process by paying the required fee, uploading documents, and submitting the form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have successfully cleared classes 10 and 12 from a recognised board.

Those who have completed or are pursuing a BSc in Biology and Chemistry/Biochemistry are also eligible.

Notably, there is no age limit for application.

Candidates are strongly encouraged to promptly complete their registration on the official JEECUP website to seize this final opportunity for the UP Polytechnic Entrance Exam.